John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $336,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.64. 4,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

