John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 632,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

