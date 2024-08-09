John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.95 and its 200 day moving average is $390.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

