Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 93,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,759. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.