JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $107.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

