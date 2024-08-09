JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 535

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.07) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 416.25 ($5.32).

RR stock opened at GBX 479.70 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.52. The company has a market cap of £40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). In related news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). Insiders have purchased 3,112 shares of company stock worth $1,387,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

