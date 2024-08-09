JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $10.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

ENTA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.