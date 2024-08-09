JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $46.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

IMVT traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 663,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

