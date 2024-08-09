JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.91 and last traded at $205.82. 1,306,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,264,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $590.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,458,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,180,000 after buying an additional 518,100 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 123.5% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

