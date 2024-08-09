JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $18.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

CC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 1,502,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. Chemours’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 51.4% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,054 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Chemours by 79.4% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 229,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

