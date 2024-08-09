JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $111.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.04.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 2,125,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.