JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

HALO traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 801,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

