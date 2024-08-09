Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 158,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 273,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 8,872,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,283. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.