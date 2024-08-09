JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.0984 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $39,441.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

