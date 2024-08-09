Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Up 12.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.55) and last traded at GBX 1,050.88 ($13.43). Approximately 99,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 29,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($11.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JET. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.30) to GBX 1,336 ($17.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,780 ($22.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 981.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

