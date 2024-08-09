Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $8.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 119,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

