Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Target Price to $10.00

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 1,266,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,301. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

