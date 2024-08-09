Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

