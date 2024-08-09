Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 20,636,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,982. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

