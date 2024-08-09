Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.77. 83,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,838. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

