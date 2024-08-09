Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.