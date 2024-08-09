Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.39. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

