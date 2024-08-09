KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.60. 1,244,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

