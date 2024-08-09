kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

kneat.com Trading Up 1.1 %

KSI opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$385.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that kneat.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.