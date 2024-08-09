KOK Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,155.72 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $492,078.96 and approximately $81,155.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,755.69 or 0.96966859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00051273 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38,430.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

