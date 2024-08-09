Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 279,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,346. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KOPN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.