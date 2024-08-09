L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.1 %

FSTR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,856. The company has a market cap of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

