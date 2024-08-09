Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($27.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $22.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $38.44 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.69) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

MDGL stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

