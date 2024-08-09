Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 285.80 ($3.65).

Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.64) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,590.77). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,106.43). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,590.77). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 222.70 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.41. The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,147.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,571.43%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

