LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZ. Bank of America cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $5.84 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

