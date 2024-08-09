Leslie Compton Kass Purchases 805 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,368.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,368.40.
TSE:ARE traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
