Leslie Compton Kass Purchases 805 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,368.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,368.40.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.68.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.