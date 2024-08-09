Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 314,726 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

