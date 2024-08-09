Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.58.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.