Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.47

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $27,742.25 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 127,903,540 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 127,907,343.83036989. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.47682115 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $33,625.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

