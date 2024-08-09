LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 2,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
