LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 2,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Price Performance

LifeSpeak Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.