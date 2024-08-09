LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,085,716 shares of company stock valued at $23,996,444. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

