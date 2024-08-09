Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. 430,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,529. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

