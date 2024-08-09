Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.43.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LECO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 201,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,452. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.