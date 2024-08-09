Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $283.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

