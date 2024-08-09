Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 631,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.