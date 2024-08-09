Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Raised to $2.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 65,412,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,439,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 2,114,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after buying an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,278,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

