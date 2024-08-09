Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 1.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.31. 24,454,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 19,171,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.