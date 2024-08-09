Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 22,171,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Luminar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

