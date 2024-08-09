Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.