MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 14,375 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.1 %

IBM traded up $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $192.61. 3,700,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

