MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.14 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,707,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,248,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.