Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by CIBC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.94.

NYSE:MGA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

