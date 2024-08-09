Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 544,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. Magna International has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

