Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

