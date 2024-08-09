Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 67,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

