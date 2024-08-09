Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,780,000 after buying an additional 1,008,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. 6,823,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

