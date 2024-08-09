Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.30. 1,667,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.37 and its 200-day moving average is $338.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

